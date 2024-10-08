Mithun Chakraborty On Padma Bhushan Honour: "Thought Everyone Was Getting The Award, So Why Not Me?"

Mithun Chakraborty received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, at a ceremony in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today (October 8). The 70th National Awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. ICYDK, the veteran star was announced as the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour earlier this year and spoke about his reaction to the same. Ahead of the National Awards ceremony, Mithun Chakraborty, on the red carpet, said, "I thought everyone was getting the Padma Bhushan, so why not me? People younger than me were receiving this award, but I didn't. But now I have finally received it."

When asked about being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Mithun Chakraborty said, "What can I say? Such a great honor-I can only thank God. The struggles I faced, God has returned everything to me. I'm still processing it."

Mithun Chakraborty was born in Calcutta and made his acting debut in the 1976 film Mrigayaa, a performance that earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. The 74-year-old star is renowned for his work in films such as Agneepath, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Hum Se Hai Zamana, Pasand Apni Apni, Ghar Ek Mandir and Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki. Over the years, he received two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998). Recently, he appeared in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. His son, Namashi Chakraborty, made his Bollywood debut in the film Bad Boy.