Advertisement

Mithun Chakraborty On Padma Bhushan Honour: "Thought Everyone Was Getting The Award, So Why Not Me?"

"People younger than me were receiving this award, but I didn't," said Mithun Chakraborty

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Mithun Chakraborty On Padma Bhushan Honour: "Thought Everyone Was Getting The Award, So Why Not Me?"
The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mithun__chakraborty_)
New Delhi:

Mithun Chakraborty received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, at a ceremony in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today (October 8). The 70th National Awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. ICYDK, the veteran star was announced as the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour earlier this year and spoke about his reaction to the same. Ahead of the National Awards ceremony, Mithun Chakraborty, on the red carpet, said, "I thought everyone was getting the Padma Bhushan, so why not me? People younger than me were receiving this award, but I didn't. But now I have finally received it."

When asked about being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Mithun Chakraborty said, "What can I say? Such a great honor-I can only thank God. The struggles I faced, God has returned everything to me. I'm still processing it."

Mithun Chakraborty was born in Calcutta and made his acting debut in the 1976 film Mrigayaa, a performance that earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. The 74-year-old star is renowned for his work in films such as Agneepath, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Hum Se Hai Zamana, Pasand Apni Apni, Ghar Ek Mandir and Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki. Over the years, he received two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998). Recently, he appeared in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. His son, Namashi Chakraborty, made his Bollywood debut in the film Bad Boy.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Mithun Chakraborty, Mithun Chakraborty Padma Bhushan, Padma Bhushan
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir To Diljit Dosanjh: "Ek Hi Dil Hai Kitni Dafa Jeetoge"
Mithun Chakraborty On Padma Bhushan Honour: "Thought Everyone Was Getting The Award, So Why Not Me?"
To Gauri Khan, Birthday Wishes From Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor And Others
Next Article
To Gauri Khan, Birthday Wishes From Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor And Others
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com