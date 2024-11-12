<i>Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning</i> Trailer Out, Suggests End To Franchise

The eagerly anticipated trailer for Mission: Impossible 8, titled The Final Reckoning, was released on November 11, offering fans an initial look at the thrilling continuation of Ethan Hunt's story. Within hours, the trailer released by makers Paramount Pictures on YouTube received over 12 million views. As per Variety, the title was originally scheduled to be called "Part Two" to 2023's Dead Reckoning. But it was changed to add the word "Final" to the title to hint lead character Ethan Hunt's (Top Cruise) last mission.

Watch the trailer below:

Directed by franchise veteran Christopher McQuarrie, the movie will follow Tom Cruise in what may be his final portrayal of the iconic IMF agent, with promises of action-packed scenes and unprecedented stunts. Known for his dedication, Cruise has again performed some of his most dangerous stunts yet, as per multiple reports. The film is expected to give the franchise a grand conclusion; its first part (titled Dead Reckoning) underperformed in theatres last year.

The trailer generated a lot of buzz among social media users.

"New Mission Impossible trailer... we are so very, very back," commented one user. "A cool thing about that new Mission Impossible trailer is there's no sound effects - it's just score and dialogue," said another user.

The film was originally set for 2022, but was delayed multiple times by the pandemic and SAG-AFTRA actors strike. It's scheduled to be released on May 23, 2025.

This release follows Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which saw high-intensity scenes but did not perform as strongly as expected at the box office. However, The Final Reckoning, reportedly with a production budget around $400 million, is expected to elevate the stakes, aiming for record-breaking success and building up to a satisfying culmination of Ethan Hunt's journey.

The action-packed trailer shows Tom Cruise scuba diving and exploring a wrecked submarine, flying and falling out of a biplane and doing a lot of running. Angela Bassett has played a key role - that of CIA Director Erika Sloane.

The film continues Hunt's fight against a powerful artificial intelligence programme known as the Entity.

In previous instalments, the Mission: Impossible films have been celebrated for balancing thrilling action with intricate storytelling, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. As this final chapter nears, expectations are at an all-time high, with fans eager to see how Ethan Hunt's last mission unfolds. The trailer has set the tone for a grand, potentially emotional finale to one of Hollywood's most successful action series, marking the end of an era for Tom Cruise's iconic character.