Mission Impossible 7 Trailer: Tom Cruise Is Back As Ethan Hunt And How

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 7 trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

TheMission Impossible franchise needs no introduction and the trailer of the latest instalment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is a reminder of why the action franchise has fans all over the world. For one, Tom Cruise is back in the role of Ethan Hunt, the suave American agent of the Impossible Missions Force who travels the world fighting evil and defying death for the greater good. In the latest instalment of the franchise too, Hunt is ready to take on the villains, with a whole set of new awe-inspiring stunts, weapons, cars and locations such as Venice and the Vatican.

The trailer begins with a scene of Eugene Kittridge, played by Henry Czerny, who you may remember from the first film of the series. "Your days of fighting for the greater good are over," Kittridge tells Hunt. He also adds rather ominously, “This is our chance to control the truth, the concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come. You've been fighting to save an ideal that doesn't exist, never did. You need to pick a side.” And it looks like Tom Cruise's Hunt knows which side he is on.

Interestingly, this is the only bit of dialogue in the two-minute trailer after which the cool stunts that are a Mission Impossible staple make up the rest of the clip. Also seen in the trailer are recurring characters played by Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson. The trailer also introduces us (non-verbally, of course) to a bunch of new characters played by actors Indira Varma, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and Shea Whigham and Hayley Atwell.

Watch the trailer here:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The film is being produced jointly by Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jake Myers. The first instalment of the action franchise was released in 1996 and directed by Brian De Palma.

While Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release in cinemas on July 14, 2023, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is scheduled to release on June 28, 2024.