Missing Birthday Girl Riddhima Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable Post

Riddhima Kapoor, who is celebrating her birthday in Udaipur, received a heart-warming birthday wish from actress Alia Bhatt. For the uninitiated, Alia Bhatt is dating Riddhima's brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing a photo of birthday girl Riddhima, which also stars Alia Bhatt and her mom Soni Razdan, the Raazi actress wrote: "Happy birthday to our beloved girl! Love you Rids! May all your dreams and wishes come true. Miss you." Alia Bhatt shares a wonderful rapport with Ranbir Kapoor's family. She attends the iconic Kapoor get-togethers and is often spotted catching up with Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor. Alia and Neetu Kapoor regularly visited the Kapoor Bungalow, which is currently under renovation.

Riddhima Kapoor's birthday festivities began on Tuesday evening with her family - Riddhima is in Udaipur with husband Bharat Sahni, daughter Samara and mom Neetu Kapoor. "Thank you so much for all the birthday love," Riddhima Kapoor wrote in an Instagram post, sharing glimpses of her cake-cutting session. Meanwhile, sharing a glimpse of the celebrations, Neetu Kapoor described daughter Riddhima as her "lifeline": "Happy birthday my lifeline."

Riddhima Kapoor is a Delhi-based jewellery designer, who often flies to Mumbai to be with Neetu Kapoor. After Rishi Kapoor's death last year, Riddhima prolonged her stay in Mumbai to be with Neetu Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor died in April last year after battling cancer for two years - he was 67.

Happy birthday, Riddhima Kapoor.