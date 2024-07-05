'Mirzapur Fandom Unparalleled. It's Like You're Not Worried About What The Critics Will Say': Vijay Varma

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: Vijay Varma)

Remember the twin brothers Shatrughan Tyagi and Bharat Tyagi from the Mirzapur series? In the second season, Shatrughan (played by Vijay Varma) was seen shooting his twin, Bharat, and then taking on his identity. As Mirzapur season 3 starts streaming today and fans eagerly anticipate Vijay Varma's role, the actor has reflected on how captivated he was by the world of Mirzapur as a fan during its first season.

Speaking to PTI, Vijay Varma expressed how Mirzapur's extensive fan base brought immense "love and reach" to its actors. He recalled his joy upon being cast as twin brothers in the second season. On his return in the third installment of the web series, Vijay Varma said, "It's unparalleled (the show's popularity). I can't tell you how much this show gives us because jaha par kisine kuch nahi dekha hai usne Mirzapur dekha hai (people who haven't seen anything have seen the show). So, that's the kind of love and reach... It's like you're not worried about what the critics will say. It's a good feeling."

"I watched the first season of Mirzapur as an audience. I was hooked. The way they ended the first season was so disturbing and gripping. It left you thinking, ‘I want to watch this story, I want to know what happens next'."

"Then I saw the fandom erupt and I was like, 'Have we actually become this country that has fandom for shows? It's a one-of-its-kind series, I think Sacred Games, and Mirzapur, are the pioneers... So, when I was asked to do the second season, I was more than glad," said the 38-year-old actor.

Asked what's the first thing he does when a script is offered to him, Varma said he checks whether the character has survived in the end or not. He praised director Gurmeet Singh for creating a universe that remains unchanged on the surface whether it is the lighting, the set, props or the outfits that his character gets to wear in the show, making it easier to slip into the character. "I just wear that one white shirt, and brown waist coat and those pants. (I wear) the same shoes, ring and ponytail. So, I feel like I'm back to where I was... It feels easy. It's just that the task is to crack this particular season and your emotional arc for this particular season," he said.

About the two characters he played on the show, Varma said, "I don't think I dislike anything about these boys, except one of them is dead. I hope they continue to be twins in the next season as well."

On the work front, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Matka King and Suriya 23. Matka King is a Tamil movie, directed by Nagraj Manjule and also starring Suriya. The crime-thriller series will premiere on Prime Video.

Talking about his foray in south Indian films, Varma said, "I've done one Telugu film back in the day. I'm very excited because this is one big theatrical experience, so let's see.”

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur 3 is streaming on Prime Video.