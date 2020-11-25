Mira Rajput's Birthday Wish For Her 'Favourite Person In The World' Is Like A Warm Hug

Mira Rajput with her dad (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput knows just how to make birthdays special for her loved ones. On her father's birthday today, Mira poured her heart out in an Instagram post, describing him as her "favourite person in the world." Sharing a bunch of family photos with her dad Vikramaditya Rajput, Mira wrote: "Happy Birthday to my favourite person in the whole wide world. I love you Daddy! Always have, always will! The wind beneath my wings, helping me soar higher and higher, ever-encouraging, my shoulder to cry on, pillar of strength and truest friend." Mira Rajput is one part of a sibling trio - Priya and Noorjehar are her sisters.

Referring to the Rajput sisters' kids, Mira added this in her note to her father: "And even though the next generation adores you times 6, we will always be you're triple number 1s. You make us the women we are today. Love you forever." The "triple" appears to be a reference to Mira and her sisters.

Earlier in May, on actor Pankaj Kapur's birthday, Mira Rajput had dedicated a quirky message to her father-in-law with a mango-twist. "Happy birthday, Dad. Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are. In a family of Alphonsos, we're the Safedas! To the bestest 'Baba,' we love you," she wrote.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2017 and are parents to kids Misha and Zain. Mira often trends for her skincare routine videos, which are always a hit, and also for her DIY kids' birthday party ideas. She has also started a series of Instagram videos on the various facets of Indian fashion.