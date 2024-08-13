Mira Rajput Reveals Her Dad Gifted Her A <i>Mahabharata</i> When She Was Doing A Research Paper In College

Mira Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared a sneak peek into her home library. Mira showcased her collection of cookbooks in addition to a few other coffee table books. But, what caught our eyes was an illustrated Mahabharata that Mira's father had bought for her from the World Book Fair in Delhi. Mira posted several photos and videos of her bookcase on Instagram Stories and revealed interesting tidbits about each collection. Sharing a picture of the illustrated Mahabharata: Definitive Guide To India's Greatest Epic, Mira said, "This one he [father] bought for me when I was doing a research paper in college".

Along with a stack of cookbooks, Mira Rajput mentioned, "Pulled out all my cookbooks that were in different places and made a space for them...some which haven't worn well have been excused".

In the following clip, Mira Rajput added, "Some books are almost 20 years old, that I brought home from Delhi when I got married...pieces of home in my new home...I use them as risers sometimes."

Sharing a video of the coffee table collection, Mira Rajput said, "Some of them have memories of visiting the World Book Fair with my dad...when we picked up scores of coffee table books. So I had them rebound and still keep them." Then there was a book titled Bombay Mumbai by Raghu Rai. She wrote, "Master photographer Raghu Rai... Who knew this book was giving a sign..."

The last post was for Mythologica. As per Mira Rajput, it is "not very fancy but was interesting when I saw it at the Roman Baths this year".

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in July 2015 and are now parents to their son Zain and daughter Misha.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon. Next, he will be a part of Rosshan Andrrews's Deva, also featuring Pooja Hegde.