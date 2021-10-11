Mira Rajput 'Falls Prey' To A Bunch Of Trends. And Then This Happened

Mira Rajput shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput is one of the most stylish celebrities in the country today and all for good reason. And, those who know her know that Mira Rajput is not one to follow trends. She likes to keep it classic, just like her personality. But what happens when Mira decides to embrace the latest trends? Magic, or at least that is what she looks like in the mirror selfie that she posted online. In the selfie, she is seen wearing a luxury fanny pack with a top and denim pants. Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Trends. I never thought I'd fall prey to them let alone all at once: Mirror selfie, belt bag and logos."

Then, almost like an afterthought, she added, "Not my cup of tea but then again I enjoy coffee." She used the hashtag "once bitten."

Actress Eesha Agarwal commented, "Prettiest."

But whenever it comes to fashion, Mira Rajput loves to keep it simple. Take a look at one such instance.

Mira Rajput's Instagram timeline is a treat for sore eyes. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's little son Zain stole the show recently. We got a rare glimpse of him in Mira's Instagram post. Through his face is a blur, we can recognise the cuteness exuding from him. Mira wrote a rather funny caption to this adorable photo. She wrote, "'Zain now that Papa's back can you stop sticking to me'. 'No Mama now I will stick to you AND Papa'."

Mira and Shahid Kapoor have been busy working on the design and furnishing of their swanky apartment in Worli. Mira recently gave us a glimpse of the work in progress.

But that's not all that excites Mira Rajput. She finds joy in the simple things and relations in life. Sharing an Instagram Reels video, she compiled photos of all those things that pass through her mind. Guess what we saw in this sneak peek into Mira's mind? Food, family and Shahid Kapoor.

Keep these quirky posts coming our way, Mira Rajput.