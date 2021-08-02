On Mira Rajput's 'Oats On Gram' Post, Curious Ishaan Khatter Drops This Comment

Mira Rajput shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoo)

The sun is shining bright, the breakfast tastes fine and it's a good hair day. What more reasons do you need to click good selfies? Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput needs just these. Her morning started with a heap of breakfast selfies and she hasn't locked them inside her phone. She shared them on Instagram and we are falling in love with her morning glow, once again. The photos show her dressed in casual tees and with her tousled hair and sunlit smile. She wrote in the caption, "Oats on gram. Breakfast photo dump." And, she showed us how a beautiful selfie can be paired with a food caption in a snap.

However, we can't help but smile at actor Ishaan Khatter's comment on her post. It's no news that Shahid Kapoor's brother simply loves to third-wheel the power couple. This time he wrote, "Where are the oats?" To that, Mira Rajput replied, 'Polished with the Gojis.'

The back-and-forth between these two on Instagram isn't new. On her mother's birthday last month, she arranged a scrumptious platter with organic and seasonal produces. The spread looks delicious but Ishaan Khatter found something missing. He didn't seem to mind adding yet another fun comment to her post. He wrote, "How can you not have a separate image for that garlic bread. That's a sin."

Garlic bread or no garlic bread, that's a lesser concern for Mira Rajput. Her priority list starts with herself beaming under the sun and she needs a regular dose of this. Two days ago, we saw her in a fisherman hat and sunlit locks. Her natural glow mesmerised all, including Shahid. "Ditto Zain," he commented, comparing her to one of their kids.

In fact, the mother of two can easily become a kid herself when it comes to food. She is known for adding a foodie twist to a chic photo just with a fun caption. Recently, he shared a monochromatic photo and wrote, "Insert looking at food as love caption."

But she knows well how to balance food cravings, yoga and her natural beauty. After all, she's a Virgo. She can own up being a flamboyant Virgo and, that too, with a selfie. In one photo, she styled herself for a quick snap and wrote, "Virgo Vibe. What do you think that means?" We know it means all things that shout out Mira Rajput's name, including health, fun and beauty.

Let us know what you think about Mira Rajput's photo dumps in the comments.