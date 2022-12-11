Mira Rajput Invites 'Mummy' Alia Bhatt To Her Sea-Facing Apartment For A Cup Of Tea

Mira Rajput and Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt) (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Kapoor has dropped a picture of her latest indulgence. But, wait, there's more to the story. Sharing a picture of a traditional Gujarati delicacy undhiyu along with her brew, Mira accepted that she must be a Gujarati in her last lifetime. For the caption, Mira wrote, “Undhiyu for life. I'm pretty sure I was Gujrati in my last life.” We don't about you but Alia Bhatt couldn't stop herself from dropping a comment under the post. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, “I want that cuppa tea,” with a tea and saucer emoji. To this, Mira replied, “Alia Bhatt mummy it's time for you to cross the sea link.”

In order to connect with her followers, Mira Kapoor recently did a live session on social media. During this, Mira spoke about her love for music and how she got back to playing the piano after a break of several years. She also revealed her favourite travel destinations. Any guesses? It's Jaipur, in India, and Mykonos, in Greece.

Mira Kapoor is a strong advocate for healthy living and it reflects in her social media posts. She, once, shared a selfie flaunting her post-workout glow. However, the post had a twist. Mira revealed that for the early morning workout and glow, she wanted to thank her alarm clock and not her husband, Shahid Kapoor. “Early morning workout. I would like to thank my noisy alarm and not Shahid Kapoor who is bright and shiny at 5 am but forgot about me,” added Mira.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015. They are parents to Misha and Zain, who were born in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur.