Minissha Lamba's Eulogy For Director Sanjay Gadhvi: 'You Are Loved By Many'

Minissha Lamba shared this throwback. (courtesy: minissha_lamba)

The death of Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi on Sunday [November 19] came as a shock to the film industry and fans. Tributes and messages remembering the filmmaker are continuing to flow in from all quarters. Paying her respects, actress Minissha Lamba has also shared a photo with Sanjay Gadhvi on Instagram Stories with the note, “A man of great presence. Conversations with you have always been memorable and enlightening with your unique views. My condolences to your family. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace. Rest knowing that you are loved by many.” Sanjay Gadhvi and Minissha Lamba have worked together on the film Kidnap.

Take a look at the post here:

Before Minissha, Abhishek Bachchan, who headlined Sanjay Ghadvi's Dhoom and Dhoom 2, shared a moving note. Along with two images from the sets of Dhoom 2, the actor wrote, “I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made 2 films together - Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I'm shocked beyond belief. You had faith in me, even when I didn't. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able to express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother.”

Esha Deol, who played a pivotal role in Dhoom, also mourned the loss of the director. In her note, the actress said: “Shocked! Can't believe you are gone. You were one of the most fun vibrant and absolutely super cool directors I have ever worked with… the times we all spent together filming Dhoom as one big family. So full of energy you were. Thank you for whatever you have done for me. Always have love in my heart for you my brother my friend…Can't believe I'm saying this... rest in peace.”

Sanjay Gadhvi was 56 at the time of his death.