Mini Mathur Shares Throwback Gold. The Internet Says, 'You Look Like Madhubala'

Mini Mathur shared this image. (courtesy: minimathur )

It is not uncommon for fans to find a striking resemblance between various actors over the years. Now, the internet has found a resemblance between actress–TV host Mini Mathur and legendary superstar Madhubala, thanks to some throwback pictures that Mini shared of herself on social media. The black and white images clicked decades ago feature a young Mini looking lovely. Sharing the images, Mini Mathur wrote, “A couple of photographs rediscovered amidst spring cleaning that remind me of the gentle, trusting, easily pleased me with a heart full of hope... a believer of possibilities. Meh. I'm certainly more fun now.” In response to her post, fans and friends of Mini Mathur lost no time to point out how similar she looked to Madhubala. For instance, actor Cyrus Sahukar wrote, “ Madhubala Mathur!” Filmmaker and Mini Mathur's BFF said, “Fully Madhubala... Gosh, how come I never saw that... Beauty min min.” Model Sheetal Menon said, “You beauty Madhubala.”

Several fans too pointed out the resemblance. One fan said, “U look like Madhubala here, beautiful.” Another wrote, “You look like Madhubala ....beautiful.” “You look little like #Madhubala here,” pointed out another. “You look like Madhubala in these pictures!” gushed one fan.

That's not all. In her note, Mini Mathur also shared details of the two images. She wrote, “Photo 1: Shot by @suvodas22 after we had finished a campaign shoot (i know because one eye is small out of exhaustion) I was taking off my makeup and he said hold it .. the light is lovely. Photo 2: My very first professionally taken picture by Bonnie Hazuria. I didn't know how to pose, wore a top that belonged to my cousin @preetiendlaw … didn't even blow dry my hair despite a ridiculous perm but got a ton s*it of modelling campaigns after these went out.”

Mini Mathur, renowned for her role as the host of various seasons of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol, also played the leading role in the well-received Amazon Prime web series, Mind The Malhotras. In it, she shared the screen with her former MTV VJ colleague, Cyrus Sahukar. Mini Mathur is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan.





