Inside Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown's Engagement Party

Millie Bobby Brown with her fiance. (courtesy: peteburkill)

Millie Bobby Brown got engaged to Jake Bongiovi in April and since then fans have been waiting for more glimpses of the much-in-love couple. Now, new images from Millie Bobby Brown's engagement party have gone viral on social media, and for good reason. Images from the 19-year-old actress' dreamy celebration were shared online by her hairstylist, Pete Burkill. For the special occasion, Millie Bobby Brown opted for a lace minidress with pearl embellishments by Giambattista Valli. Jake Bongiovi, 21, on the other hand, was dressed in a green suit paired with a white shirt. “Congrats to this beautiful couple!” wrote Pete Burkill, sharing the images.

That's not all. Millie Bobby Brown's makeup artist Buster Knight also shared images and wrote, “Congrats to the cutest couple in the world! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi on their engagement. You two are so perfectly matched.” They are seen posing in front of a “Mr and Mrs Bongiovi” neon sign in the images.

As mentioned above, Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement in April when she shared a loved-up image with Jake, while flaunting a diamond ring on her ring finger. In the caption of the post, she quoted lines from Taylor Swift's song Lover and wrote, ''I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all,'' along with a white heart emoji.

Jake Bongiovi also shared two pictures and simply wrote, ''Forever.''

The dating speculations surrounding the pair began when they shared a selfie together in June 2021. After a few months, they confirmed their relationship status with a heartfelt post capturing a kiss on the London Eye.

Millie Bobby Brown is best known for her work in projects such as Stranger Things, Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well as the titular role in the Netflix mystery film series Enola Holmes. She will be seen next in The Electric State, Damsel, and the final season of Stranger Things.