What Milind Soman Wrote After Getting A 'Fauji Cut From Fauji Cutter' In Gulmarg

Milind Soman has always been complimented for his looks. The veteran model has been a fitness icon for decades now and continues to impress fans with each of his projects, on-screen and off-screen. To his credit, Milind Soman has always maintained that he is a man of simple tastes. And now, he has won the Internet over with a post on his excitement and joy at getting an army-style haircut from a gentleman who cuts hair for army personnel. The actor, who is in Gulmarg, shared a video of the haircut on Instagram and appeared to be extremely pleased with the experience.

Sharing the video, Milind Soman wrote, “Fauji (army) cut from fauji cutter. What I liked most about it is that it took only 12 minutes. Amazing that this guy does more than 40 haircuts every day.”

The model also added, “First-time haircut for me in such a beautiful garden,” with smile emojis. Milind Soman also posed with the tradesman who cut his hair. In the image, they are both seen smiling for the camera.

Reacting to the post, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar said, “Uff,” with heart and fire emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Milind Soman has been sharing quite a few pictures and videos from Kashmir with his wife Ankita by his side. In one post, he shared pictures of himself and Ankita that they had taken of each other. Sharing it, he wrote, “One of our favourite activities in a restaurant while waiting for the food to arrive, taking pictures of each other. Happy Friday people.”

Before this, he also shared images of the couple trekking in Kashmir. Posting pictures of scenic views taken from a height of 14,000 feet, Milind Soman wrote, "Hello people! Went on a trek more than 4000 feet up from Gulmarg and what can I say, Kashmir is Kashmir." He further added, “The people are so warm, the food is so delicious and the landscapes just take your breath away! The views from 14,000 feet were spectacular and unforgettable. Ankita and I will be back soon.”

See the pictures here:

It is a well-known fact that the couple loves working out together. In another post, Milind Soman shared videos of the couple cycling from Baramulla to Uri. "On September 12, we cycled 65 km from Baramulla to Uri, Line of Control. It was Ankita's longest ride so far and I am so proud that you finished so comfortably,” he wrote tagging Ankita. The model also thanked the Indian Army for organising “this women-only cycling event”.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been married since 2018. He is best known for his work in Bajirao Mastani, Jodi Breakers and Four More Shots Please! He is currently a judge on the show MTV Supermodel of The Year.