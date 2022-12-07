Sara Ali Khan And Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In Metro In Dino

Sara with Anurag Basu and Aditya. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan has shared an exciting update. The actress will be seen in Anurag Basu's next film alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film has been named Metro In Dino – a play on the name of one of Anurag Basu's popular films Life In A Metro and a song from the film In Dino. Sharing the images with director Anurag Basu, producer Bhushan Kumar, music director Pritam, and Aditya Rao Kapur, Sara Ali Khan said, “Super excited and grateful to be part of #MetroInDino. Shoot begins soon!” Giving a hint at who else we can expect, Sara Ali Khan tagged Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Varun Dhawan replied to the post with a high-five emoji. Radhika Madan replied with heart emojis.



Aditya Roy Kapur also shared the same post with the same caption.

Sara Ali Khan, despite her busy schedule, does not like to skip her workouts. We know this because of her recent Instagram post in which she is seen in the gym. Sharing the post, Sara confessed that she was prepping for the Christmas break. In the caption she said, “Monday motivation. Actually JK, just prepping for Christmas vacation.” Replying to the post, Sara Ali Khan's aunt and designer Saba Pataudi said: “I'm tired. You are amazing.”

Meanwhile, Aditya Rao Kapur was last seen in the film Om, an action thriller. Here's a glimpse of the actor working out for his role in the film that was released early this year. The actor shared the video and said: “Just do it.” Abhishek Bachchan replied to the post with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu will also be working with Kartik Aaryan on the third instalment of Aashiqui. The actor made the announcement on Instagram in September by sharing a picture with Anurag Basu, Pritam, Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. In the caption, he wrote, "Team 'A'," followed by a heart emoticon.

Kartik Aaryan also shared the first look by sharing a clip featuring the song Ab Tere Bin in the background. He captioned the clip as "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da".

Anurag Basu has directed films such as Jagga Jasoos, Barfi! and Gangster.