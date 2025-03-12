<i>Metro In Dino</i>: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur's Film To Release On This Date

Metro In Dino is the sequel to the 2007 film by Anurag Basu, titled Life In A...Metro. The first part revolved around varying love stories of couples in different settings and life scenarios.

Life In A...Metro had Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Kay Kay Menon, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Sharman Joshi, Dharmendra, and Nafisa Ali in key roles.

The sequel—Metro In Dino also comes with an ensemble cast, helmed by the same director, Anurag Basu. The film has Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta in key roles.

The makers announced the release date earlier today, Metro In Dino is set to release in theatres on July 4, 2025.

The caption read, "When love, fate and city life collide magic is bound to happen! #Metro... इन दिनों brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on #July 4th in cinemas near you."

Metro In Dino was earlier scheduled to release last year on November 29, 2024.

Fans instantly took to the comments section and flooded it with remarks like, "Arijit Singh song loading", while someone else exclaimed, "Aditya Roy Kapur is back finally."

The music of the film has been composed by Pritam, and it encapsulates the essence of modern-day relationships.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, it is presented by Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd in association with Gulshan Kumar & T-Series.