Met Gala 2025: Sidharth Malhotra Escorts Pregnant Kiara Advani. Internet Says, "Supportive Husband"

Kiara Advani made history as the first Bollywood actress who debuted her baby bump on the blue carpet of Met Gala. Sidharth Malhotra accompanied his pregnant wife at the fashion event. In a viral video, he can be seen escorting Kiara to the Met. He posed with fans, smiled at the camera while holding Kiara's hands as they walked towards the red carpet. The Internet applauded him as a "supportive husband."

Sidharth Malhotra Is so freaking hot like it can't be real bruhhhh 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/2Fuqz0Dmao — 🍧 (@sidstheticcs) May 5, 2025

For her Met Gala debut, Kiara opted for a custom couture creation by Gaurav Gupta. The look paid homage to the late Andre Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled cape - a nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world.

Speaking about her Met Gala debut, Kiara said in a statement, 'Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita (Shroff), approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I'm stepping into connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code, Tailored for You."

Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy in February, 2025.

The theme of this year's Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

It's inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, published in 2009.

This year's Met Gala dress code is "Tailored for You" - a reference to the suiting and menswear which features in the exhibition.

This is the first Met Gala in more than two decades to focus exclusively on menswear.