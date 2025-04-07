Met Gala 2025: Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani To Make Her Red Carpet Debut

Kiara Advani is all set to welcome her first child with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra. Reportedly, the actress will make her Met Gala debut this year.

At Cannes last year, Kiara was a part of the Women In Cinema panel. The panel, hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival, took place at La Plage Des Palmes.

Kiara Advani attended the event in an elegant orange ruched gown, accentuated with gold earrings. Her hair was styled in a braided updo with a middle parting.

ICYDK, the couple announced the pregnancy last month. They shared a picture wherein they can be seen holding white baby socks in their hands. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

As soon as the couple dropped the post, B-town celebrities flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7, 2023. The couple's wedding, held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, was an intimate and dreamy affair, attended by close friends and family, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Manish Malhotra.

On the professional front, Sidharth and Kiara have several exciting projects lined up. The two are reportedly set to share screen space in an upcoming film by Maddock Films.

Kiara is currently shooting for Toxic with Yash and will also be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and Ranveer Singh in Don 3. Meanwhile, Sidharth announced his project VVAN: Force of the Forest last year, a folk thriller set for release in November this year.