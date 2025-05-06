Met Gala 2025: Alia Bhatt Has This Title To Give Kiara Advani After Her Debut At The Event

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut in a Gaurav Gupta gown. She showcased her baby bump in an off-shoulder black gown with gold details. Alia Bhatt praised Kiara's look, calling her a "gorgeous mama."

Kiara Advani made her much-anticipated Met Gala debut this year, in a gorgeous Gaurav Gupta creation.

The actress dropped stunning pictures of her look, where she is seen flaunting her adorable baby bump, clad in an off-shoulder black gown with golden breastplate. Kiara did leave fans impressed with her big Met Gala debut.

Amongst the many well-wishers who have been flooding Kiara with compliments, Alia too was all heart for her look. Alia commented on Kiara's glam shots with, "Gorgeous mama."

Earlier, DietSabya also shared a lovely BTS video of Kiara dressing up for the big night. She spoke about how she had briefed Gaurav Gupta about how she wanted her Met Gala debut look to turn out. The Shershaah actress was also heard talking about how she wanted her unborn baby to be a part of this moment too, and hence two golden metallic hearts were placed on the bodice, with an abstract umbilical cord connecting them.

There is also an adorable moment in the clip, where Kiara lovingly touches her baby bump and says, "Hey buddy, you were on the steps of the MET."

Other than Kiara Advani, other A-lister Indians present at the Met Gala this year were Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, designers Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra, Mona Patel, and Natasha Poonawalla.

Shah Rukh Khan too marked his debut at Met Gala this year. Dressed in an all-black suit by Sabyasachi, SRK was ruling the internet and how. Diljit Dosanjh too left a lasting impression with his Prabal Gurung outfit.