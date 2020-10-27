Memories Of Mohabbatein: How Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan Marked 20 Years Of The Film

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein. (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Mohabbatein clocked 20 years on Tuesday

Aditya Chopra directed the film

"Happy to have been a part of this film," tweeted Big B

As the 2000 film Mohabbatein clocked 20 years on Tuesday, the film's cast shared memories from the film on their respective social media accounts. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars shared special posts for the film. Amitabh Bachchan, who starred as Narayan Shankar, a strict Principal of a gurukul, shared two separate tweets for the film. "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons .. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower," he wrote in a tweet. In a separate tweet, he wrote: "The music of this film is a treasure... The lyrics, the composition, each song is exceptionally made. Happy to have been a part of this film."

Read Big B's tweets here:

T 3702 - Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons .. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower. #Mohabbatein20 | #AdityaChopra | @yrfpic.twitter.com/6O23l216qL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 27, 2020

T 3702 - The music of this film is a treasure .. The lyrics, the composition, each song is exceptionally made .. Happy to have been a part of this film.

Relive the music: https://t.co/jMEWBheSxU#Mohabbatein20 | #AdityaChopra | @yrfpic.twitter.com/ELHWVdTWFa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who starred as the music teacher Raj Aryan Malhotra in the film, shared his iconic lines from the film and he wrote: "Pyaar aise hota hai... Saying the lines once again after 20 years, still remember how in a small studio had recorded the same with Adi breathing down my neck and Yash ji loving it. Sudden nostalgia. #Mohabbatein20 #AdityaChopra."

Pyaar aise hota hai...saying the lines once again after 20 yrs, still remember how in a small studio had recorded the same with Adi breathing down my neck & Yashji loving it. Sudden nostalgia. @yrf#Mohabbatein20#AdityaChoprapic.twitter.com/Clf5GJMVXd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

During Tuesday's 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, when a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to say something about Mohabbatein completing 20 years, the actor said, "I remember doing the first scene with Amitabh Bachchan and realised how short and small I am."

I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am!!! https://t.co/mETxCdepLU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Mohabbatein, directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Raj Films, boasts of an impressive ensemble cast that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Preeti Jhangiani, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty; Jugal Hansraj and Kim Sharma. The film also featured Archana Puran Singh and Anupam Kher.

Besides Mohabbatein, SRK and Amitabh Bachchan have co-starred in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Veer-Zaara, Paheli and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.