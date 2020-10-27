Memories Of Mohabbatein: How Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan Marked 20 Years Of The Film

"I remember doing the first scene with Amitabh Bachchan and realised how short and small I am," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan

Memories Of Mohabbatein: How Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan Marked 20 Years Of The Film

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein. (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights

  • Mohabbatein clocked 20 years on Tuesday
  • Aditya Chopra directed the film
  • "Happy to have been a part of this film," tweeted Big B
New Delhi:

As the 2000 film Mohabbatein clocked 20 years on Tuesday, the film's cast shared memories from the film on their respective social media accounts. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and other stars shared special posts for the film. Amitabh Bachchan, who starred as Narayan Shankar, a strict Principal of a gurukul, shared two separate tweets for the film. "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons .. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower," he wrote in a tweet. In a separate tweet, he wrote: "The music of this film is a treasure... The lyrics, the composition, each song is exceptionally made. Happy to have been a part of this film."

Read Big B's tweets here:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who starred as the music teacher Raj Aryan Malhotra in the film, shared his iconic lines from the film and he wrote: "Pyaar aise hota hai... Saying the lines once again after 20 years, still remember how in a small studio had recorded the same with Adi breathing down my neck and Yash ji loving it. Sudden nostalgia. #Mohabbatein20 #AdityaChopra."

During Tuesday's 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, when a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to say something about Mohabbatein completing 20 years, the actor said, "I remember doing the first scene with Amitabh Bachchan and realised how short and small I am."

Mohabbatein, directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Raj Films, boasts of an impressive ensemble cast that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Preeti Jhangiani, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty; Jugal Hansraj and Kim Sharma. The film also featured Archana Puran Singh and Anupam Kher.

Besides Mohabbatein, SRK and Amitabh Bachchan have co-starred in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Veer-Zaara, Paheli and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Comments
MohabbateinAmitabh BachchanShah Rukh Khan

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india