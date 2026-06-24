Melissa Gilbert Moves Out Of NYC Apartment Amid Husband's Child Sexual Abuse Case

Melissa Gilbert is moving out of her Big Apple apartment in New York City, which she shared with husband Timothy Busfield.

The actress took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and announced that she was leaving behind the Upper West Side apartment she called home for the past eight years. Offering a look inside the moving process, she revealed that she was now relocating full-time to their upstate New York property, which was raided by federal agents earlier this year.

The first slide of the post showed stacks of boxes labeled for various items lined up against the wall. Gilbert is seen laying on the floor next to the boxes in the next image, followed by a snap of what her home looked like before it was all packed up.

In the last slide, she gave a tour of her apartment during the packing process, revealing a mattress leaning against the wall in her bedroom, her nearly empty bathroom and also a peek at the living room filled with flat cardboard boxes and wrapped furniture being prepared for the move.

"So long perfect little one bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side. The last eight years here have been so special," she wrote in the caption.

She added, "A lot of amazing work was done in and around this city. So many theaters and soundstages. So many wonderful dinners with friends and nights out on the town."

Reflecting on what she'll miss most about life on the Upper West Side, Gilbert said, "I'll miss the walking and our neighborhood, the subway rides, the amazing people I've met there and on the streets. This city truly has a pulse."

She went on to say, "You can feel it in your heart. Goodbye favorite newsstand, bodega, dance studio and laundry. Goodbye shoe repair, dry cleaners, nail salon. Goodbye sweet neighbors whom we love so much. And a very fond 'farewell and see you soon' to our favorite city in the world."

Concluding her post, Gilbert promises to be back soon. "It's just that right now......well.... you know. Excited to live in our wonderful home upstate full time for a good long while," she wrote.

Timothy Busfield's Arrest

This comes months after Timothy Busfield was arrested in January in New Mexico on child abuse and criminal sexual contact charges. The case stems from allegations that he inappropriately touched 7-year-old twin boys while working on Fox's The Cleaning Lady in October 2022.

The actor was first arrested on January 13 on charges of two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse. In a warrant issued on January 9, it was alleged that Busfield engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with 11-year-old twin boys. One week later, he was released following a pretrial detention hearing in Bernalillo County, New Mexico.

The 69-year-old, who has denied the allegations, was formally charged on February 6 by a New Mexico grand jury with four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child under 13.

He has currently filed a motion to quash the grand jury indictment. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2027.