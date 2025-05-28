New <i>Harry Potter</i> Cast: Who Are Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton And Alastair Stout?

It's official. Dominic McLaughlin will star as the new-age Harry Potter in the upcoming HBO television series. Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout will be seen as Ron Weasley.

The makers announced the trio as the face of the new Harry Potter television show in an Instagram post, which read, "Dear Mr. Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr. Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Please welcome Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter." The attached image featured the cast sitting in a meadow.



Who is the new Harry Potter, Dominic McLaughlin?



Dominic McLaughlin, set to play the titular character in the HBO series, has been described as a "screen newcomer". He was cast after he participated in an open casting call made by the makers last year for actors aged between 9 and 11.



Before the Harry Potter series, Dominic had already been part of projects like the Sky Original film Grow and the upcoming BBC series Gifted, reported The Mirror. Both titles are set to release later this year.



Who is the new Hermione Granger, Arabella Stanton?



Arabella will play Hermione Granger in the upcoming Harry Potter television series. However, the young actress has already made a name for herself on stage.



She played the lead role in Matilda: The Musical on London's West End from 2023 to 2024, captivating audiences with her charm and skill.



Who is the new Ron Weasley, Alastair Stout?



With no prior acting experience, the HBO series will be Alastair's big break as he plays the red-headed wizard in the Harry Potter series. Almost exactly like his predecessor Rupert Grint, this casting is one of the most precisely matched.



The Harry Potter franchise launched Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to worldwide fame in the early 2000s. Now, the HBO series could very well do the same for Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout.



The series also features John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. While there's no exact release date for the show yet, HBO aims to release it sometime in 2026 or 2027.