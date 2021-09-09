Meet Arjun Rampal's 'Jaan', 2-Year-Old Son Arik

Arjun Rampal shared this photo (courtesy rampal72)

Highlights Arjun Rampal shared an adorable pic of son Arik

"Mera jaan," he captioned the photo

Arik is Arjun Rampal's son with Gabriella

Arjun Rampal doesn't need a long note to say how much he loves his son Arik. A simple post and a few words on social media can do the trick. The actor is in awe of his two-year-old and he never misses a chance to show it to his fans. Today, the actor posted a candid closeup image of Arik, showing the child's side profile. The caption read, "Uffff mera jaan [my life]." Arjun Rampal added a red heart emoji to do the rest of the talking. The post is too adorable to miss. Actor Bobby Deol at once dropped a heart-eyes face emoji in the comments section. Shershah producer Shabbir Boxwala's comment followed suit. Film producer Pragya Kapoor sent some red hearts. Director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "Hey sweetie pie." Given Arik's cuteness, who wouldn't call it a sweet photo?

Arjun Rampal loves his family. And, he doesn't need an occasion to express it. Take a look at these beautiful pictures shared by the actor from one of their family vacations. Yes, it features little Arik and his mother, model Gabriel Demetrides. We can also spot Arjun Rampal's daughters Myra and Mahikaa in the photos.

No amount of love is too much when it's Arjun Rampal's turn to pamper his son. Recently, the doting father shared a bunch of candid photos of the father-son duo. The actor is seen kissing and hugging his munchkin with utmost care. Arjun Rampal captioned the post, "Pyaar [love]." Actor Rahul Dev dropped red hearts in the comments after seeing this on his Instagram feed. Shabbir Boxwala called it "adorable."

Have a look:

On Arik's birthday, Arjun Rampal blessed us with a beautiful album featuring his little bundle of joy. We are totally in love with the black and white portraits where Arjun Rampal carries his son in his arms. Don't miss the one in which Arik is with his father and sisters. And, the last one has our heart. Here, Arik is biting into a delicious cupcake.

Then, we have this “thank you” post shared by Arjun Rampal a day after Arik's birthday.

Now, let us thank Arjun Rampal for sharing such wonderful pictures. The actor will be next seen in Dhaakad.