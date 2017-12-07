Meet Alia Bhatt's 'Life Manual' In Throwback Thursday Post

Highlights
- Alia Bhatt's photo has over 3 lakh 'likes' in 5 hours
- "Throwback to the person who always has my back," wrote Alia
- She shared an old photo of herself and her mother
Alia Bhatt's caption is all the more adorable: "Throwback to the person who always has my back, hands and legs! My life manual - Mama," she writes on Instagram.
Shared today afternoon, the photo has garnered some over 3 lakh 'likes' and 1,405 comments in just five hours. Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt's mentor of sorts reacted the way we all did - "aww." Comments have also been admiring the mother-daughter duo - "Like mother. Like daughter," wrote a follower while another added: "This is such a cute picture."
Alia Bhatt was born to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. She also has a younger sister named Shaheen Bhatt. Alia's family members, including her cat Edward Bhatt, often feature in adorable posts on Instagram. Here are a couple.
You're soo beautiful you make me cry! I've never ever felt soo much love and happiness just looking at someone.. Technically you're my sister but you're much more than that - my parent, best friend, technology advisor, home maker, roomie, fellow weirdo, the reason I love animals soo much! Haha this list can go on and on! I love you soo much you beautiful soul! I'm not as good a writer as you so this post may make no sense ( and I couldn't ask you to correct it like you always do ) hahah.. Happy Happy Birthday Tannaaaaa
Last seen in badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Alia has Meghna Gulzar's Raazi to look forward to. She also has Anand L Rai's untitled film in the pipeline, which casts Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf.