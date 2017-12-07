Meet Alia Bhatt's 'Life Manual' In Throwback Thursday Post

Alia Bhatt, 24, shared a really old photo of herself with her mother, actress Soni Razdan from when she was just a baby

Alia Bhatt made the best use of Thursday (browsed through throwback memories) and stumbled upon this blast from the past. She had to share it on Instagram, just like we had to expect one from her. Alia Bhatt, 24, shared a really old photo of herself with her mother, actress Soni Razdan from when she was just a baby. In the photo, which appears to have been taken at a baby nursery, baby Alia can be seen safely perched on to her mother's lap. But what is unmissable is Alia, even as a baby, knew where to look for a perfect picture - baby Alia looks straight into the camera.

Alia Bhatt's caption is all the more adorable: "Throwback to the person who always has my back, hands and legs! My life manual - Mama," she writes on Instagram.

Shared today afternoon, the photo has garnered some over 3 lakh 'likes' and 1,405 comments in just five hours. Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt's mentor of sorts reacted the way we all did - "aww." Comments have also been admiring the mother-daughter duo - "Like mother. Like daughter," wrote a follower while another added: "This is such a cute picture."
 


Alia Bhatt was born to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. She also has a younger sister named Shaheen Bhatt. Alia's family members, including her cat Edward Bhatt, often feature in adorable posts on Instagram. Here are a couple.
 
 

Happy birthday mothership

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


 

 
 

A BFF moment with daddy

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


 


Last seen in badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Alia has Meghna Gulzar's Raazi to look forward to. She also has Anand L Rai's untitled film in the pipeline, which casts Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf.
 

