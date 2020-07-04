Meet Alia And Shaheen Bhatt's New Friend Juniper. Her Skills Include Taking Selfies And 'Being Generally Adorable'

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen introduced us their new friend or should we say the latest addition to their girl gang (going by Alia's caption). On Saturday, the Raazi actress shared a super cute picture of herself along with her sister and author Shaheen Bhatt and their new pet Juniper. Alia added an equally adorable caption and she wrote: "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable." Alia and Shaheen's mother and Bollywood veteran Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section: "Totally one of the family I can see."

Earlier this week, Alia shared the first poster of her forthcoming film Sadak 2and she wrote: "A love story that began 29 years ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak 2 - The road to love. Here's presenting our first teaser poster. First day, first show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch Sadak 2 on Disney+Hotstar.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the period drama Kalank. The actress' upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.