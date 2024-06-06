MaXXXine New Trailer: It's Mia Goth's World And We Are Just Living In It

A still from the film. (courtesy: a24)

The makers of MaXXXine, the final installment in A24's X trilogy, recently dropped its second trailer. The trailer teases a thrilling blend of horror and self-awareness. Mia Goth returns as Maxine, now navigating the gritty streets of 1985 Los Angeles, striving to climb the ranks of the adult film industry while evading the sinister clutches of the Night Stalker. The trailer cleverly opens with a mock trailer for The Puritan II, a nod to A24's horror heritage, before diving into the film's eerie world. Maxine's journey is fraught with danger, highlighted by a suspenseful sequence involving a voyeuristic killer and a chilling splash of blood over VHS tapes, evoking classic horror and Western influences.

Ti West, who helmed the previous films, is back at the helm for MaXXXine, writing, directing, and editing, ensuring a cohesive and intense finale. The trailer also hints at Maxine's struggles with her past, adding layers of psychological terror to the mix.

The official handle of A24 wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Meet Maxine Minx, America's new scream queen. Watch the new trailer for MAXXXINE, the final chapter in Ti West's X trilogy, starring Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, with Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon. In theaters everywhere July 5th."

The film stars Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, and Lily Collins with Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon.