Mawra Hocane's Gratitude Post After <i>Sanam Teri Kasam</i> Re-Release Success: "We Have Made History"

Sanam Teri Kasam, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, was recently re-released in theatres. The movie returned to the big screen nine years after its original release. Despite a packed lineup of new films, the romantic drama drew audiences back to the cinema halls. Now, Mawra has reacted to the film's overwhelming success with an Instagram post.

Sharing a carousel of videos from the film, Mawra wrote, "Not me fainting to the numbers STK re release is doing MashAllah absolutely magical! STK re releasing is a testament to the fact that ‘waqt se pehle or naseeb se zyaada nahi mil sakta' - I'm so so grateful for the love you've all poured in for the last 3 weeks.. it's unheard of.. they're saying we've made history."

The actress credited the producer Deepak Mukut for Sanam Teri Kasam's success. She added, "Soo soo happy for my producer Deepak Mukut ji you've always smiled in the face of failure and taken it in your stride like nothing happened.. this is a result of your sabr & good heart!"

Praising the directors of the film, Mawra wrote, "To the cast & the crew of the film.. insanely awesome hooomans, sooo hardworking & to my two mad teachers Vinay sir & Radhika Ma'am.. May this be a new start for you two.. keep creating magic"

Mawra Hocane, who is not in India to witness the craze for her film firsthand, called co-star Harshvardhan Rane lucky as he "gets to be in the middle of it all."

Mawra Hocane played the role of Saru in Sanam Teri Kasam. The actress recently got married to her longtime boyfriend, Ameer Gilani.