A Look At Matthew Perry AKA Chandler Bing's Iconic Dialogues

Matthew Perry as Chandler. (Courtesy: X)

Everyone's favourite Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry is no more. The actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, reported US media. The troubled star of the iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S was 54. Matthew Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub, as per the first responders. They were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. "We responded at 4:10 pm... It is a death investigation for a male in his 50s," a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told news agency AFP. The department didn't disclose the identity of the person. The news of Matthew Perry's death has shocked fans and his industry colleagues. As tributes continue to pour in for Matthew Perry on social media, let us revisit some of his iconic dialogues as Chandler Bing.

1. "I am Chandler. I make jokes when I am uncomfortable"

Remember the time when Chandler took Monica on a romantic dinner date for the grand proposal? But things took a hilarious twist when Monica's ex, Richard, made a surprise entrance, leaving Chandler squirming in discomfort. To deal with the scene, Chandler blurted out a nonsensical joke, punctuating it with a light-hearted acknowledgement of his trademark response to uncomfortable situations - humour, of course!

2. "Was that place the Sun?"

We all remember the iconic moment when Ross sported a rather unfortunate tan after an ill-fated visit to a tanning salon. Not well-versed in the tanning process, Ross ended up with an overly bronzed face. When he returned to Monica's place, Chandler couldn't help but notice the dramatic change. Ross, infuriated, admitted, "I went to that tanning place your wife suggested." Chandler, never one to miss an opportunity for sarcasm, quipped, "Was that place the Sun?"

3. “I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you with a sarcastic comment?”

We all have witnessed the undeniable chemistry between Rachel and Joey. During a casual hangout, Joey unexpectedly found himself head over heels in love with Rachel. In a panic, Rachel hurried over to Monica's place and turned to Chandler for some guidance. Chandler tried to comfort her, saying not to stress too much and that things would eventually work out. But Rachel insisted on some more specific advice. In his classic sarcastic style, Chandler said, “I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you with a sarcastic comment?”

4. “I'm hopeless and awkward and desperate for love.”

Amidst the on-again, off-again saga of Janice and Chandler's romantic rollercoaster, it seemed like they could never quite find their foot. However, all that changed when Chandler and Monica became a thing. On one memorable occasion, Chandler was challenged by his friends to confront his deepest fears and he decided to tackle it head-on. He gathered the courage to invite Janice and told her that he wanted to meet her parents. This proposition, however, left Janice feeling somewhat overwhelmed, prompting her to consider making a quick exit. In a desperate attempt to keep her from leaving, Chandler, wearing his heart on his sleeve, uttered this iconic and oh-so-relatable line.

5. “I am sorry! We don't have your sheep”

Oh, the classic moment when Rachel was all dolled up as a bridesmaid in that big, pink, puffy dress. Chandler, with his ever-present sarcasm, just couldn't resist and said, "I am sorry! We don't have your sheep."