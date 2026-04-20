<i>Matka King</i> Review: Vijay Varma Plays A Strong Hand In A Losing Game

There's a peculiar kind of confidence required to sell dreams that everyone knows are mathematically doomed.

It's the same confidence that convinces you that maybe, just maybe, this time, the number will land in your favour. Matka King seems fascinated by that illusion, but oddly, not by the people who live and lose inside it.

Set against the smoky, restless sprawl of 1960s Bombay, the series follows Brij Bhatti (Vijay Varma), a man who turns a simple idea into a sprawling gambling phenomenon.

His pitch is disarmingly clean: fairness, transparency, and a level playing field for those otherwise locked out of privilege.

It's an intriguing contradiction at the heart of the show, a man building an empire on chance while insisting on integrity. And for a while, that contradiction is enough to keep you watching.

But the series never quite sharpens its gaze on what truly matters. It circles around its central figure with a kind of admiration that feels less earned than assumed.

Brij is written as a man of principles in a world of opportunists, yet the writing rarely interrogates the cost of those principles. The idea that honesty can exist within exploitation is treated less like a question and more like a defining trait, and that robs the narrative of tension. You're told who he is, repeatedly, but seldom allowed to discover it.

Vijay Varma does what he can within these constraints. He brings an easy charm and controlled intensity to Brij, making him watchable even when the writing falters.

There are flashes where he suggests a deeper interiority, a man rationalising his own mythology, but those moments are fleeting. The performance feels like it's straining against an inconsistent script.

Around him, the supporting cast drifts in and out of relevance. Some characters arrive with promise, hinting at richer subplots or moral counterpoints, only to fade before they can leave a meaningful impression. Relationships that should anchor the story - family, loyalty, rivalry - often feel underdeveloped, as if sketched in broad strokes and left unfinished.

Sai Tamhankar as Barkha and Kritika Kamra as Gulrukh, in particular, are positioned as important but rarely given enough depth to justify their narrative weight.

What's more frustrating is the world itself. A story rooted in gambling, addiction, and desperation should pulse with urgency. It should feel volatile, unpredictable, even dangerous. Instead, Matka King maintains a curious distance from the very chaos it depicts.

The mechanics of the game are explained, sometimes in engaging detail, but the emotional fallout: the ruined lives, the quiet despair, remains largely abstract. The series observes the system without fully immersing you in its consequences.

There are moments when it hints at something more compelling. A glance at the socio-economic landscape, a fleeting acknowledgement of class divides, a suggestion of how power reshapes morality, these glimpses reveal the show it could have been. But they remain just that: glimpses.

The storytelling, stretched across multiple episodes, lacks the urgency and precision needed to bring those ideas into focus.

Even visually, the series feels uneven. While it gestures toward period authenticity, the staging occasionally feels artificial, breaking the illusion it works to create. The scale is evident, but the texture is inconsistent, making the world feel constructed rather than lived-in.

Perhaps the biggest issue is that Matka King seems too enamoured with its protagonist to truly examine him. It frames his journey as compelling by default, leaning on familiar rise-and-fall rhythms without adding enough specificity or insight to make them feel new.

The result is a story that moves, but rarely surprises; that speaks, but rarely resonates.

In the end, Matka King is like the game it revolves around, built on an idea that sounds enticing, sustained by the promise of something more, but ultimately leaving you with less than you expected.

It isn't without merit, and there are performances and moments that hold your attention. But it never quite risks enough to become memorable, settling instead for a safe, middling bet that doesn't pay off.