Master of None Star Aziz Ansari, Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Says It Was 'Consensual' Aziz Ansari, known for his Netflix series Master of None, has been accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous woman

Actor Aziz Ansari, known for his Netflix series, has been accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous woman. The woman told an online portal (link of which is unavailable now) that she met Aziz Ansari over a date after they first met at 2017 Emmys Awards. After the date, they went to his Tribeca, New York City apartment. She described the date as "the worst night of my life," and accused the actor of 'kissing and touching her inappropriately.' However, Aziz Ansari, 34, refuted the allegations and claimed that they did engage in a "sexual activity, which was completely consensual"."In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual," he told PEOPLE "The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay,' upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said," Aziz Ansari added At last week's Golden Globes, Aziz Ansari received an award for best comedy actor in a TV series. He wore a Time's Up pin, indicating support for the movement within the industry to help end sexual violence and harassment against women. Time's Up is a movement against sexual harassment, in response to the Weinstein effect and #MeToo.