Mariah Carey's Mom Patricia And Sister Alison Die On The Same Day: "My Heart Is Broken"

"I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Mariah Carey said

Mariah Carey shared this image. (courtesy: mariahcarey)
New Delhi:

Veteran singer Mariah Carey's mom Patricia and sister Alison died on the same day over the weekend, reported People. The singer-songwriter confirmed the news to People in a statement that read, "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day." Ms Carey added in the statement, "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed" and she requested her fans to respect her privacy during the tough time.

"I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," People quoted Mariah Carey as saying. Details about the the causes of death have not been revealed.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning singer's mom Patricia was a trained opera singer and a vocal coach. She was married to Alfred Roy Carey, with who she had Mariah, Alison and son Morgan.

According to a People report, in her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which released in 2020, Mariah Carey addressed her complicated relationship with her mother, writing that it had caused her "so much pain and confusion".

Mariah Carey's evergreen songs include hits like Always Be My Baby, the super popular All I Want For Christmas, Make It Happen, We Belong Together, I'll Be There, Don't Forget About Us, One Sweet Day, Heartbreaker, Love Takes Time and I Don't Wanna Cry among many others.

