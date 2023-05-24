Cannes Done, Manushi Chhillar Is Now Holidaying In Monaco

Manushi Chhillar shared this image. (courtesy: manushi_chhillar)

Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar is having a great time in Monaco and we have pictures to prove. The star's trip to Monaco comes close on the heels of her debut appearance at the Cannes film festival. Now, in her latest upload, Manushi seems to be having a gala time in Monaco. In the images, she is seen enjoying a drink at a restaurant and exploring the beautiful location. Dressed in a mesh dress, handbag and sunglasses, Manushi looks beautiful in the photos. In the caption, she simply said, “A day in Monaco.” She also added a geotag for Monaco Monte-Carlo.

Before this, Manushi Chhillar shared an image of herself enjoying a carousel horse ride. Dressed in her casual best, Manushi looks elated on her ride. In the caption, she simply said, “The real joy of life is in its play.”

While in France for the Cannes film festival, Manushi Chhillar also treated herself to a gorgeous haircut. Sharing images of herself flaunting the new style, she said, “New hair [heart emoji]. (Just French stuff).”

About her maiden red carpet appearance at the prestigious film festival, Manushi Chhillar – who won the Miss World title in 2017 – shared a gratitude note and said, “Feeling grateful. A big hug to my team for always having my back and making this moment memorable. My outfit from Fovari was every bit of feminine elegance at its finest. It is ethically sourced and sustainable while being wearable art! Thank you, Sheefa J Gilani[stylist] and George P Kritikos [makeup artist] for always making me feel like a princess.”

Manushi Chhillar is one among the long list of Indian celebrities to attend Cannes this year, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Guneet Monga and Vijay Varma, among others.

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar made her debut opposite Akshay Kumar last year in Samrat Prithviraj.