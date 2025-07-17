Porsche Macan Electric's Powertrain Helps A Boat Set Speed Record: Details

Porsche has been in motorsports for decades and has registered numerous milestones in the sport. However, very few know about its water sport journey. The German automotive company collaborated with the Austrian boat builder Frauscher in 2023. The joint venture recently achieved a milestone as the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom set a new speed record in Monaco.

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom: Speed Record

The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom electric sports boat demonstrated its impressive capabilities at the 12th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. With an average speed of 49.84 knots (92.3 km/h), it not only left its rivals behind in the speed competition but also set a new record in the history of the event.

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom: Details

Together with the renowned Austrian boat builder Frauscher, Porsche has developed an 8.67-metre-long and 2.49-metre-wide electric boat that is designed to impress on the water with a level of electric performance that is typical of the sports car brand. At the core of the project is the drive system from the fully electric Porsche Macan Turbo, which is called the Frauscher 858 Fantom.

The Fraucher x Porsche 850 Fantom has an 800-volt technology and boasts up to 536 hp of power. It also gets four modes, namely- docking, range, sport, and sport plus. The Fraushed 850 Fantom can accelerate up to 90 km/h in sport mode and has a range of 100 km a low speed and approximately 45 km at cruising speed. The electrified boat can be topped up via DC charging at up to 270 kW and AC charging at up to 11 kW.