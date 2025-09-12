Manoj Bajpayee On Feeling "Claustrophobic" Around New Fans, Compares Journey To Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir's Stardom

Manoj Bajpayee is currently in the news as both his OTT release Inspector Zende and theatrical release Jugnuma are receiving praise from the audience. The actor recently opened up about never chasing stardom and explained why he feels "claustrophobic" around new fans. He also highlighted why Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan are accustomed to it.

What's Happening

Manoj Bajpayee shared his views on how he was never used to receiving overwhelming reactions from fans, unlike what one usually witnesses around massive Bollywood stars.

Manoj Bajpayee told Bollywood Bubble, "I have been working. I have never got into a space where people are chasing me, or following me, or asking for-or, you know, they are just crying looking at you. I've never had those kinds of reactions from the audience."

Furthermore, he spoke about the new generation of fans he has been exposed to through his varied work on OTT.

He said, "When I'm surrounded by new fans now, I find it claustrophobic because this is not what I'm used to. Look, Salman, Saif, Ajay, Shah Rukh, Aamir - they are used to it. They got their stardom at the age of 25, 26, right? They don't even know what it is to be without fans. I am used to having no fans. So I find it too much-too much interference in my privacy."

About Jugnuma

Set in the late 80s, Jugnuma follows Dev (Bajpayee), who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas. Despite all efforts, more fires break out, leading him to see himself and his family for who they truly are, according to the press note shared by the makers.

Apart from Bajpayee, the film also stars Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Awan Pookot, and Hiral Sidhu in the lead roles.

Jugnuma released in cinemas on September 12, 2025.

In A Nutshell

