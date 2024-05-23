Manoj Bajpayee On Rift With Director Anurag Kashyap: 'There Was A Misunderstanding'

Image shared on X. (courtesy: headlinespots)

Manoj Bajpayee is awaiting the release of his film Bhaiyya Ji. The mass action thriller has been making all the right noises since its first look was shared. Amid the promotions of the film, Manoj Bajpayee broke his silence on his rift with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that there was a misunderstanding between him and the Gangs Of Wasseypur director. And because the two never addressed that misunderstanding it has become "big on social media". Manoj Bajpayee said, “There was a misunderstanding about one thing, and we didn't talk about it. Now it has become so big on social media that sometimes when embarrassment occurs, things are exaggerated. We didn't talk because I felt he wasn't making films of my type, and he also felt that there was no need for Manoj Bajpayee right now because his career was going down. So, both of us were enjoying our lives separately, he didn't need me, and I didn't need him.”

Manoj Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap have worked together on many films. The two firstly collaborated for Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 gangster drama, Satya, which was written by Anurag Kashyap and features Manoj Bajpayee in a key role. Then again, they worked together for the 1999 film Shool. Later in 2012, Anurag Kashyap and Manoj Bajpayee reunited after 11 years for Gangs of Wasseypur. The cult classic was directed by Anurag Kashyap and features Manoj Bajpayee in a key role.

Coming back to Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, marks the 100th film of Manoj Bajpayee's acting career. Talking about the same during the trailer launch event of the film Manoj Bajpayee said that he never thought he would be able to do even 10 films. The news agency, IANS quoted him as saying, “I never thought I'd do more than 10 films but life has been kind that I'm here with my 100th film. It's not like that I alone do the hard work, all artists hustle hard every day but it's because of God and the audience that I have reached this place.”

Jointly backed by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production, Bhaiyya Ji is set to release on May 24.