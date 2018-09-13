Manmarziyaan Star Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Trivia About Wife Aishwarya And Toronto

Abhishek Bachchan at TIFF (Courtesy bachchan)

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan premiered at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) recently as Husband Material and the cast of the film - Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal - were present at the screening. Abhishek Bachchan, who was in Toronto previously for the screening of his film Guru (2007), revealed at a TIFF event that he has a "very special" connection with the place. Abhishek said that the last time his film was screened in Toronto, he had proposed to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, now his wife. "Toronto has always been a very special for me. The last time I premiered my film here, I proposed to my wife," Abhishek said at the TIFF event, reported news agency IANS. The 42-year-old actor also added that Aishwarya has "warned" him from doing any such thing this time. "She warned me not to do any such thing after the premiere of Manmarziyaan."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007. They are parents to a six-year-old daughter Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan, who took a break for two years, is returning with the Anurag Kashyap-directed film, set to hit the screens this Friday. Speaking about the actor's comeback, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said: "He took a break from films for two years. I count myself lucky that he chose our script, saying that I want to come back and make a movie with this script."

Anurag Kashyap along with the cast of Manmarziyaan arrived in Toronto after hectic promotional schedule in India. The gala premiere was held at the Roy Thomson Hall in downtown Toronto.

Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. The film reunites Aishwarya and Abhishek on screen after 2010's Raavan.

(With IANS inputs)