Manmarziyaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Anurag Kashyap's Film Fails To Show Considerable Growth, Earns Rs 14.33 Crore

Highlights Manmarziyaan features is Abhishek Bachchan's first film in two years Manmarziyaan opened to fairly good reviews on Friday It opened with Love Sonia and Mitron, which tanked at the box office

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan has collected Rs 14.33 crore in three days, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. After witnessing a considerable growth on Day 2 (Saturday), Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal's Manmarziyaan collected Rs 5.70 crore on Day 3 (Sunday). "Manmarziyaan has a low weekend. Although the business saw good growth on Day 2 (45.17%), it didn't grow much on Day 3 (11.55%). Weekend business should've been higher due to the popular genre and music. Friday Rs 3.52 crore, Saturday Rs 5.11 crore, Sunday Rs 5.70 crore. Total: Rs 14.33 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh wrote. Manmarziyaan, which is Abhishek's first film in two years, opened at Rs 3.52 crore and on the second day it managed to collect Rs 5.11 crore.

#Manmarziyaan has a low weekend... Although the biz saw good growth on Day 2 [45.17%], it didn't grow much on Day 3 [11.55%]... Weekend biz should've been higher due to the popular genre and music... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr. Total: Rs 14.33 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018

Manmarziyaan released alongside Mitron and Love Sonia but none of the films could make a mark at the box office. Mitron has collected Rs 2 crore while Love Sonia stands at Rs 1.15 crore after Day 3."Mitron had a very poor weekend of a little over 2 crore (nett). There was growth on Saturday and Sunday but the starting point was too low so the growth meant little," a Box Office India report stated.

Meanwhile, in his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Manmarziyaan 3 stars out of 5. Manmarziyaan is a film that is likely to sweep you along as it goes down its lazy, loopy path in search of happiness for its endearing heroine. You will her on to settle down, but on her own terms. Yet you leave Manmarziyaan with the feeling that neither of the two men in her orbit deserve her," he wrote.

Manmarziyaan premiered at the TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) as Husband Material recently. The cast of the film - Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal - attended the screening in Toronto.