<i>Manjhi</i> Turns 9: Nawazuddin Siddiqui On How He Prepared For The Role - "Was Determined To..."

Nine years ago, the critically acclaimed biographical film Manjhi: The Mountain Man released, vividly portraying the remarkable story of Dashrath Manjhi, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Ketan Mehta, the film chronicles the life of a man who, driven by an unyielding resolve, spent over two decades carving a path through a mountain with just a hammer and chisel to better the lives of the people in his village after the tragic loss of his wife. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's portrayal of Dashrath Manjhi is widely celebrated as a standout performance, capturing the essence of Manjhi's perseverance and dedication.

In an old interview from around the time of the film's release, Siddiqui shared his thoughts on his career and the challenges he faced in portraying such a legendary figure. Reflecting on his journey, he remarked, “Though I was an average looking 5 feet 6-inch man, but I was determined to do it on my own in Bollywood. So, that willingness, that desire was there.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's commitment to the role was evident in his approach to the character. He elaborated on the complexity of immersing himself in such a demanding role, adding, “It takes a certain type of madness to carry on the same task for more than 22 years. To get into the skin of such a character was definitely difficult. I have played three different stages of the same character's life in the film. I had some YouTube videos for reference, and we also visited Dashrath Manjhi's village, where we met with his son and daughter-in-law and other people."

As ‘Manjhi: The Mountain Man' celebrates its 9th anniversary, the film's impact remains strong, with lines like “Shaandar, Zabardast, Zindabad” encapsulating the spirit of Dashrath Manjhi's extraordinary journey and the powerful portrayal by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.