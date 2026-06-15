Manjari Fadnnis Vows To Hunt The Wrongdoers After Society Dog Is Killed: 'We Will Not Rest'

Actor Manjari Fadnnis, who shared a disturbing video after a society dog was brutally killed last week, has pledged to hunt down the wrongdoers and ensure the safety of other stray animals in the society in a new video message.

Sharing a playful throwback video of Mikey, Manjari wrote, "Dear Mikey... None of us living here have slept well ever since we got to know what happened to you. There is an army of people living in this society who loved you and have been working tirelessly to find concrete evidence against the ones who murdered you, to help the police in your investigation in whatever way we can in our capacity, and we will not rest till those people are held accountable and punished as they deserve."

"They thought you were a stray and no one would bother if you suddenly went missing... but they didn't realise this society was your home and you had not one but many families who you were a part of. We love you, baby. You rest now while we all get to the bottom of this. We'll make sure the rest of your friends are safe," she added.

What happened to Mikey?

In an earlier video, Manjari said Mikey had been living in the housing society since 2019 after being abandoned by his original family. Several families in the society developed a fondness for him and fed him regularly.

Manjari said Mikey was sleeping in a basement when some people allegedly attacked him. He was allegedly struck on the head with an iron rod and later succumbed to his injuries.

Who is Manjari Fadnnis?

Manjari Fadnnis became well-known for her role as Meghna in the 2008 hit romantic drama Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, which starred Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza. She has featured in films such as Grand Masti, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and Barot House. Most recently, she shared the screen with Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh in Pune Highway.