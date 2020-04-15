Manish Malhotra's Throwback Pic With Aishwarya Rai Is All Sorts Of Goals

Manish Malhotra shared this photo. (courtesy manishmalhotra05)

Designer Manish Malhotra just dropped the sweetest picture on his Instagram profile. The picture, featuring Aishwarya Rai, is setting friendship goals for his Instafam. In the picture, Manish Malhotra and Aishwarya Rai can be seen posing for the camera as Aishwarya holds Manish's face. Sharing the picture, Manish recalled the time when Aishwarya Rai "had high fever and yet flew to Delhi for the show and looked stunning as always." Manish Malhotra wrote, "The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai who had high fever and yet flew to Delhi for the show and looked stunning as always and walked the show making it a memorable moment for me." He also added a few details about the costume that Aishwarya wore for the fashion show. He added, "This colour was a risk as it was a deep beautiful mix of bordeux and dark brown but I remember many brides ordered this for their wedding day or their receptions and it got accepted in a big way with all the young brides and I love to work with different colours." Take a look:

Manish Malhotra had designed costumes for Aishwarya Rai in multiple films including Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hain and Mohabbatein among others. Aishwarya Rai has walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra for several fashion shows.

On the work front, Aishwarya's body of work includes Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish and Sarbjit among others. She was last seen in the 2018 musical comedy-drama Fanney Khan where she shared screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.