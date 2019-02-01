Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Collection Day 7: Summary Of Kangana Ranaut's Film's 'Excellent' Opening Week

Manikarnika Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The film collected over Rs 60 crore in a week The second week will be crucial for Manikarnika A part of Manikarnika's business was taken up by Uri

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi closed the first week collection at Rs 61.15 crore (in Hindi Tamil and Telugu versions), reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The filming starring Kangana Ranaut in titular role recorded an "excellent weekend" at the ticket window and maintained a "healthy trend" in the weekdays, he added. "Manikarnika scores in Week #1. It had excellent weekend (Republic Day holiday) and healthy trending on weekdays. Weekend #2 is crucial," he wrote. Manikarnika is based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai and it also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Senguta and Atul Kulkarni.

Take a look at the latest box office report of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi -

#Manikarnika scores in Week 1... Had excellent weekend [#RepublicDay holiday] and healthy trending on weekdays... Weekend 2 crucial... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr, Wed 4.50 cr, Thu 4.25 cr. Total: 61.15 cr. India biz. #Hindi#Tamil#Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2019

Meanwhile, a decent chunk of what could have been Manikarnika's collection was taken up by Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky kaushal. The film collected over Rs 35 crore in the same week, in which Manikarnika made Rs 61 crore. Taran Adarsh also said that the third week collection of Uri was higher than the third week collection of the three top earning films of 2018 i.e. "Padmaavat", Sanju and Simmba.

Manikarnika is jointly directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish, however, both are currently contesting over the title of the film's primary producer. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel claims the actress directed most of the from after Krish left to make the NTR biopic while Krish alleges that 70 per cent of his work has been retained in the film's final cut. Pooja Bhatt, Bejoy Nambiar and Apurva Asrani have supported Krish while Manikarnika writer Prasoon Joshi along with actress Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh have praised Kangana for her directing abilities.