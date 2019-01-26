Manikarnika Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's Film Emerges As A Clear Winner

Manikarnika Box Office: Kangana Ranaut in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Manikarnika opened in theaters on Friday The film clashed with Thackeray Manikarnika earned Rs 8.75 crore on its opening day

The much-awaited film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut might have had a "dull" start at the box office but it "picked up" towards evening, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film which opened in theaters in Friday, earned Rs 8.75 crore on the first day of its release. According to Taran Adarsh, the film is likely to experience growth over the weekend and it might "witness a big turnaround" on Saturday due to Republic Day holiday as well. "Manikarnika picked up towards evening, after an ordinary/dull start in morning. Republic Day holiday (today) should witness a big turnaround... Sure, there's appreciation but it has to convert into footfalls," read an excerpt from Taran Adarsh's tweet.

#Manikarnika picked up towards evening, after an ordinary/dull start in morning... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should witness a big turnaround... Sure, there's appreciation, but it has to convert into footfalls... Fri 8.75 cr. India biz. #Hindi#Tamil#Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2019

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi opened in theaters on Friday and it clashed with the political biopic Thackeray, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role. Manikarnika emerged as a clear winner at the box office as Thackeray managed to collect Rs 6 crore, reports Taran Adarsh. According to Taran Adarsh, the film performed well in Maharashtra."Thackeray has scored in Maharashtra specifically," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Manikarnika opened to largely negative reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the biopic 1 star out of five in his review for NDTV and wrote: "Manikarnika, for which lead actress Kangana Ranaut takes directing credit ahead of Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, blows history to smithereens and reduces the Rani of Jhansi, one of greatest warriors India has ever known, to a stunt queen, turning the film in the bargain into an outright travesty of cinema."

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has been jointly directed by film's lead actress Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub, Danny Denzongpa and Atul Kulkarni among others. The film showcases the story of Rani Lakshmi Bai.