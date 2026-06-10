Manav Kaul Recalls Losing His '<i>Kashmiriyat</i>' And Surviving In A Mumbai Chawl: "Had To Manage An Entire Day On Rs 30"

Actor, playwright, director and author Manav Kaul wears several creative hats. In a recent conversation he opened up about moving from Kashmir to Madhya Pradesh and then to Bombay. He also recalled the financial struggles he faced while finding his creative footing in the City of Dreams.

What's Happening

Speaking on The Real Story with Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Manav Kaul said, "A lot of it came from the empty time I had when I was living in a chawl in Parel and other places. We lived in a chawl. There was nothing to do. The day still had to pass somehow. We didn't have enough money to spend freely either."

He continued, "You had to manage an entire day on Rs 30. You couldn't go out. You couldn't celebrate. There were no cafes. So there were books. And somewhere from there, I developed the habit of finding entertainment through books."

From Kashmir To Madhya Pradesh

Furthermore, Manav Kaul recalled moving from Baramulla, Kashmir to Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, and the struggles he and his brother endured for survival, which eventually led to losing their "Kashmiriyat".

He said, "We came back to Hoshangabad because my mother is from Hoshangabad. My grandmother's health had deteriorated badly. My brother and I looked very different. We were clearly Kashmiri children. There wasn't much acceptance."

He added, "Children can be a very cruel world. Adults are often more empathetic and kind. My brother and I struggled a lot and survived. In the process, I had to cut away my Kashmiriyat. Eventually I forgot the Kashmiri language."

The actor concluded by saying the experience of moving around so much became a part of his identity. He was born in Kashmir, grew up in Hoshangabad and now lives in Bombay, and he says that's the beauty of being an artist - they don't belong anywhere.

About Manav Kaul

As mentioned earlier, Manav Kaul is a versatile Indian actor, author, playwright and director. He grabbed eyeballs with his breakthrough performance in Tumhari Sulu (2017) alongside Vidya Balan. Some of his well-known projects also include Kai Po Che! (2013), Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) and The Fame Game (2022).