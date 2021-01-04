Malayalam Poet-Lyricist Anil Panachooran, Who Was COVID-Positive, Dies At 55

A photo of Anil Panachooran. (Image courtesy: therealprithvi)

Highlights Anil Panachooran died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

He died on Sunday night after suffering a heart attack

He was known for his famous lyrics in movies like Arabikadha, Madambi

Well-known Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night after suffering a heart attack, the hospital sources said, reported news agency PTI. Anil Panachooran (55), who tested positive for COVID-19, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kollam district and was brought to another facility here at around 7.20 pm, they said. "He passed away at 8.20 pm," the sources told PTI. Anil Panachooran was known for his famous lyrics in movies including Arabikadha, Kadha Parayumbol, Madambi, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, Velipadinte Pusthakam among many others. His poems Valayil Veena Kilikal, Anadhan, Pranayakalam were famous among Keralites.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and others condoled the demise of Panachooran. "His lyrics for the movies Arabikadha, and Kadha Parayumbol will remain in the hearts of Keralites forever. His untimely demise is a loss to the cultural and the film fraternity of the state," Pinarayi Vijayan said in his condolences message.

Ramesh Chennithala said he had good relation with the late poet and that "we lost a talented poet and lyricist.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)