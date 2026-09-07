Malayalam Filmmaker R Sarath Dies At 65

Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath, who worked across direction, screenwriting and storytelling, died at a private hospital on Monday while undergoing treatment for health-related ailments. He was 65.

Sarath was regarded as a filmmaker who made a distinct contribution to Malayalam cinema while also remaining involved in Kerala's wider social and cultural sphere.

His career included feature films, short films and documentaries, with several of his works earning recognition at the state, national and international levels.

The FEFKA Directors' Union condoled his death and expressed its condolences to his family and loved ones.

Films That Earned Recognition

Sarath directed films including Sayahnam, Sthithi, Sheelabathi, Buddhanum Chaplinum Chirikkunnu, Swayam and Paradise.

His 2000 film Sayahnam brought him significant recognition. The film won the Indira Gandhi Award and also received seven Kerala State Film Awards that year.

Another notable project was The Desire - A Journey of a Woman, which won the Best Narrative Feature Film award at the Geneva International Film Festival in 2011.

His filmography also included short films such as Achinte Katha, Chumar Chithrangal, Bhoomikkoru Charama Geetham and Mahatma Gandhi Road. He also directed a documentary centred on the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, which received international attention.

His Work Beyond Cinema

Sarath's creative interests extended beyond filmmaking. He received the Central Government's Junior Fellowship for his work on mural paintings.

He also made Burial of Dreams, a film based on the Bhopal gas tragedy, which attracted attention at the national level.

From Journalism To Government Service

Born in Vilakkudy in Kollam district, Sarath studied English at Mahatma Gandhi College in Thiruvananthapuram before pursuing his postgraduate studies at University College.

He later attended the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, where he completed a Film Appreciation course.

Before entering government service, Sarath worked as a journalist with Kerala Kaumudi. He subsequently joined the Public Relations Department of the Kerala government and retired in 2021 as Deputy Director.

Sarath is survived by his wife and two sons.