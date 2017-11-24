Inside Pics Of Namitha's Wedding In Tirupati

Namitha married her boyfriend Veerandra on November 24 after dating for a year.

Entertainment | Reported by , Written by | Updated: November 24, 2017 11:46 IST
Namitha and Veerandra during their wedding. (Image courtesy: Happy Sharing By Dks)

  1. Namitha and Veerandra were reportedly dating for a year
  2. Namitha participated in Bigg Boss Tamil this year
  3. Actor politician R Sarath Kumar attended the wedding
South Indian actress Namitha married producer Veerandra Choudary at a ceremony early today at Tirupati's ISKCON Temple. The couple was reportedly dating for a year before they got married. The 36-year-old actress participated in the debut season Bigg Boss Tamil, which was hosted by actor Kamal Haasan. For the wedding Namitha wore a spectacular kanjivaram sari and accessorised it with temple jewellery while Veerandra wore a complementary brocade sherwani. Actor politician R Sarath Kumar and his wife Radhika were in attendance. Fan clubs shared several pictures from the wedding ceremony on social media, which are now viral.

Take a look:
 
 
 

 

 

 


Namitha also posted several pictures from her mehendi ceremony in Instagram:
 
 

A post shared by Namitha (@namita.official) on


 
 

A post shared by Namitha (@namita.official) on



In her 15-year career, Namitha has starred in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. Namitha participated in Miss India competition in 2001 before she debuted in Telugu film Sontham (2002). There was no looking back for Namitha, who subsequently starred in Gemini, Oka Raju Oka Rani and Oka Radha Iddaru Krishnula Pelli.

Her Tamil film debut was two years after her Telugu debut in 2004 film Engal Anna, co-starring Prabhu Deva and directed by Siddique. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's Billa is one of Namitha's most popular Telugu film, for which she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at Filmfare Telugu.

Namitha has also featured in Bollywood film Love Ke Chakkar Mein, co-starring Rishi Kapoor. In Bigg Boss Tamil, Namitha was evicted in the fifth week.

Namitha was last seen in Malayalam film Puli Murugan and she is currently filming Tamil film Pottu with director Vadivudaiyan.

