Inside Pics Of Namitha's Wedding In Tirupati

Namitha and Veerandra during their wedding. (Image courtesy: Happy Sharing By Dks )

Happy to attend Veer & Namita's wedding at Tirupati. Wishing them a very happy married life. pic.twitter.com/boo2x4oaVs — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) November 24, 2017

Very happy for Namitha and Veer, she is a lovely person and God bless them. https://t.co/xJEOtA6sZz — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 24, 2017

#mehendiceremony #wolfguard #namveerwedding #happybride #bridetobe #gratitude #blessed #loveandtobeloved A post shared by Namitha (@namita.official) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:44am PST

#namveerwedding #bridetobe #mehendiceremoney #wolfguard A post shared by Namitha (@namita.official) on Nov 22, 2017 at 1:58am PST

South Indian actress Namitha married producer Veerandra Choudary at a ceremony early today at Tirupati's ISKCON Temple. The couple was reportedly dating for a year before they got married. The 36-year-old actress participated in the debut season Bigg Boss Tamil, which was hosted by actor Kamal Haasan. For the wedding Namitha wore a spectacularand accessorised it with temple jewellery while Veerandra wore a complementary brocade. Actor politician R Sarath Kumar and his wife Radhika were in attendance. Fan clubs shared several pictures from the wedding ceremony on social media, which are now viral.Take a look:Namitha also posted several pictures from herceremony in Instagram:In her 15-year career, Namitha has starred in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. Namitha participated in Miss India competition in 2001 before she debuted in Telugu film(2002). There was no looking back for Namitha, who subsequently starred inandHer Tamil film debut was two years after her Telugu debut in 2004 film, co-starring Prabhu Deva and directed by Siddique. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty'sis one of Namitha's most popular Telugu film, for which she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at Filmfare Telugu.Namitha has also featured in Bollywood film, co-starring Rishi Kapoor. InTamil, Namitha was evicted in the fifth week.Namitha was last seen in Malayalam filmand she is currently filming Tamil filmwith director Vadivudaiyan.