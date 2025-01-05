Malayalam Actress Honey Rose Accuses Man Of Stalking, Outraging Her Modesty

Malayalam actress Honey Rose has accused an individual of stalking her and making sexually inappropriate remarks, including through media platforms, which she claimed outraged her modesty.

In a Facebook post, Rose wondered whether it was acceptable for someone to insult a woman based on their perceived superiority due to wealth. However, she did not disclose the identity of the person she was accusing.

The actress stated in the post that the man had initially invited her to a programme as a guest, an invitation she had accepted. She alleged that after she declined subsequent invitations, the person began insulting her as a form of retaliation.

Rose further accused the person of attending functions she participated in and deliberately making remarks to insult her modesty, often using media as a platform for these comments.

Expressing concern about the lack of legal recourse, she sought to know whether the legal system offers no protection against such behaviour.

Rose also acknowledged that making sexually coloured remarks and stalking a woman with such intentions are prima facie criminal offences.

The actress said she used to ignore such remarks with contempt and sympathy but that does not mean that she was incapable of responding to such acts.

Honey Rose is known for her roles in a handful of movies in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

