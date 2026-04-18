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Malayalam Actor Siddharth Venugopal Dies At 41, Seema G Nair And Kishor Sathya Post Tributes

He is survived by his mother and younger brother

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Malayalam Actor Siddharth Venugopal Dies At 41, Seema G Nair And Kishor Sathya Post Tributes
He was 41.
  • Siddharth Venugopal, Malayalam TV actor, died at age 41 after a long illness
  • Seema G Nair confirmed Siddharth's death and shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook
  • Kishor Sathya remembered Siddharth and mentioned his battle with cancer
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Malayalam TV actor Siddharth Venugopal died at age 41 after a long illness. His death shocked fans and industry colleagues.

Seema G Nair Posts Tribute

Seema G Nair confirmed the news of Siddharth Venugopal on Facebook. 

She wrote, "All hopes have faded... popular serial actor Siddharth Venugopal has journeyed to a painless world... for the past two years I fought for you, even when my mind and body were exhausted, I kept running to bring your life back... today God decided that you shouldn't suffer anymore... I can't bear it Siddharth, I am breaking down."

Kishor Sathya Remembers Siddharth Venugopal 

Kishor Sathya also paid tribute, writing, "Another artist has been lost too soon. Siddharth Venugopal was a familiar face to audiences through television serials. He had been battling cancer for some time. Our beloved Seema G Nair had been taking care of his health. The film industry has always stood by many people, including the late Sharanya, for their medical needs. I pray for Siddharth's soul to rest in peace, and bow my head in gratitude to Seema G Nair's kind heart."

Background

From Chalakudy in Thrissur, Siddharth developed an interest in acting during college. He started in showbiz as a presenter before becoming an actor in serials like Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam. He is survived by his mother and younger brother.

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