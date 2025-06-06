Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father died in a road accident on June 6. The accident occurred in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district, involving a car and a truck. Shine Tom Chacko and his mother, Maria Carmel, sustained serious injuries and are hospitalised.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, CP Chacko, died early Friday morning (June 6) in a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district. The actor, known for Malayalam movies such as Kuruthi and Jigarthanda DoubleX, was critically injured along with his mother Maria Carmel.

The accident occurred near Parayur, close to Palacode, when the car carrying the actor's family reportedly collided with a truck on the highway.

The actor's father, CP Chacko, succumbed to his injuries on the spot, police confirmed. Shine Tom Chacko, his mother, and another individual travelling with the family were seriously injured and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Speaking to NDTV, Dharmapuri Superintendent of Police SS Maheswaran confirmed the death of Shine Tom Chacko's father, adding that “actor Shine Tom is being treated”.

Investigation into the accident is underway, the top official said.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the crash was the result of a collision between the family's car and a truck. The authorities, however, are yet to confirm the sequence of events. Local police have registered a case.

Another police officer added, "We would expedite the post mortem procedure and help the family."