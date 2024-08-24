Advertisement

Malayalam Actor Nirmal Benny Dies Of Heart Attack

Producer Sanjay Padiyoor shared the news of Nirmal Benny's death on social media

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Malayalam Actor Nirmal Benny Dies Of Heart Attack
A throwback photo of Nirmal Benny. (courtesy: sanjaypadiyoor)
Thrissur:

Malayalam film actor Nirmal Benny, known for his role in Amen, has died. Producer Sanjay Padiyoor shared the news of his death on social media handle. Remembering the late actor, he shared that he died of a heart attack. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Farewell to a dear friend with a heavy heart.... Nirmal was the central character of the movie Kochacha in Amen Nirmal... The death was due to a heart attack this morning..... Praying to the Almighty that the soul of my dear friend should rest in eternal peace."

He also shared the sad news about his death on his Facebook and mentioned, "Farewell to a dear friend with a heavy heart.... Nirmal was the central character of the movie Kochacha in Amen Nirmal... The death was due to a heart attack this morning..... Praying to the Almighty that the soul of my dear friend should rest in eternal peace."

Nirmal Benny began his career as a comedian. He made his film debut in 2012 with Navagatharkku Swagatham. The film was written by Kalavoor Ravikumar and directed by Jayakrishna Karanavar. He became popular with his portrayal of Kochachan (a junior priest) in Lijo Jose Pellissery's Amen.

Amen is a 2013 comedy-drama film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by P S Rafeeque from a story by Pellissery. He appeared in a total of five films, including Dooram Dooram is a 2016 Malayalam romantic comedy film directed by Manu Kannamthanam starring Maqbool Salmaan, Shine Tom Chacko and Bhagath Manuel. Benny also acted in it.

He also gained recognition through YouTube videos. His death has left the family members and industry in shock.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Nirmal Benny, Nirmal Benny Dies, ACTOR Nirmal Benny DIES
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Amid Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Controversy, Old Video Of Allu Arjun Comparing Hrithik Roshan And Prabhas Goes Viral
Malayalam Actor Nirmal Benny Dies Of Heart Attack
Ramoji Rao, Founder Of Ramoji Film City, Dies At 87
Next Article
Ramoji Rao, Founder Of Ramoji Film City, Dies At 87
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;